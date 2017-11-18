NBA DFS for November 18: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Saturday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure identified Clippers forward Blake Griffin as a must-play on FanDuel. The result? Griffin notched his fourth double-double of the season as L.A. took advantage of a struggling Cavaliers defense. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to an in-the-money finish.



For Saturday's slate, McClure is all over Grizzlies guard Mario Chalmers as a huge value pick. At just $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings, you get a player who will see expanded usage with Mike Conley (Achilles) out of the lineup. Chalmers played 30 minutes in the Grizzlies' last game on Wednesday night.



According to McClure, while idea of Chalmers facing Chris Paul sounds troubling, it's impossible to ignore the price tag of $3,900 in a pace-up game for the Grizzlies.



Chalmers is an absolute steal, and his near-minimum salary allows you to roster a stud like Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.



McClure says you need exposure to the Sixers-Warriors game considering his projected total and the Vegas betting total are both 20 points higher than any other game on the slate.



Curry makes the most sense since he has the best combination of matchup, price, and opportunity cost at the position. Curry and the rest of the Warriors are coming off an abysmal performance at Boston on Thursday, so look for a statement game on Saturday night from the four-time All-Star.



McClure is also targeting a player who went bonkers in a similar situation recently. He's a must-roster tonight and he isn't even the most expensive player at his position. Picks like these could be the difference between cashing in huge on your tournament rosters or finishing with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday and which other star player do you need to be all over because of his matchup? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.