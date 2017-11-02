NBA DFS for November 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Thursday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He's been able to do all that thanks to some tremendous picks.



He was all over Wizards guard Bradley Beal on Wednesday night. He correctly identified Beal as a strong bounce-back candidate as he took on a Suns team on the second leg of a back-to-back.



The result? Beal, who was underpriced at $7,200 on FanDuel, was one of the breakout stars of the evening, scoring 40 points, grabbing six rebounds, and adding a pair of assists. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Thursday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Warriors guard Klay Thompson. On a night with just two games on the slate, the options are limited, but getting Thompson on your roster is a way to get a huge piece of Golden State's elite offense without paying the exorbitant price tag for Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant.



Thompson, one of the league's top three-point shooters, is averaging 21.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. In a matchup against a San Antonio team without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker tonight, expect the Warriors to put up huge numbers. Golden State will share the wealth and Thompson is the best value option from that roster.



Thompson is a steal at just $6,800 on FanDuel, leaving you room to roster other big names like Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge.



If San Antonio has any shot of pulling off the upset over Golden State, it needs a massive performance from Aldridge, who is averaging huge numbers this season with 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.



McClure describes Aldridge as a "usage monster" with Leonard out of the lineup, so get him in your lineup and expect huge numbers because of the big minutes that he's expected to play.



McClure is also targeting a big name who is close to a must-play because of a juicy matchup and a fast pace. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday night and what star player is set to pile up big DFS production because of his matchup? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters so far this season.