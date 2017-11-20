NBA DFS for November 20: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Monday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Saturday, McClure identified Jazz forward Derrick Favors as an undervalued player on FanDuel ($6,500). The result? Favors exploded with 25 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, returning a massive 47.7 FD points. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to an in-the-money finish.



For Monday's loaded slate of 11 games, McClure is all over Spurs guard Patty Mills as a value pick. At just $4,800 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings, you get a player with a dream individual matchup against Dennis Schroeder, who ranks as the second-worst defensive point guard in the NBA this season.



Mills might also be overlooked tonight, according to McClure, because there are several other strong value picks at point guard and Russell Westbrook's price has dropped to a season low. Get him in your lineup and look for a huge return.



Mills is an incredible value and his low salary allows you to roster a stud like Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, who is $12,000 on FanDuel.



Nobody in the NBA is fully equipped to guard "The Greek Freak," but the Wizards especially struggle to defend long, athletic players on the perimeter. Antetokounmpo will exploit that and he has the highest floor of any player on the 11-game schedule this evening, according to McClure.



The SportsLine Projection Model agrees, predicting that he'll lead all NBA scorers tonight with 29 points. The model also says that he'll grab 11 rebounds, dish out five assists and block two shots. Get him in your lineup and watch the DFS points roll in.



