NBA DFS for November 22: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Wednesday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure identified Nuggets forward Will Barton as a value pick at just $5,800 on FanDuel. The result? Barton exploded with 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists, returning an amazing 41.5 points for anybody who had him on their roster.



For Wednesday's loaded slate of 14 games, McClure is all over Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe as a value pick. At just $6,400 on FanDuel, you get a player with a dream matchup against a Phoenix team that loves to push the tempo. The Over-Under for this matchup is the third-highest of the evening at 220.



And this game is personal for Bledsoe, who returns to Phoenix after demanding a trade earlier in the season because he wasn't happy with the organization. Bledsoe is saying this is 'just another game,' but you know he'll be fired up.



Lock him in at the incredible value of $6,400 on FanDuel and you'll have room to roster a huge star like LeBron James.



Playoff LeBron is present and accounted for in November this year because of the Cavs' early-season struggles. He's put the team on his back while the new pieces try to find their role on the team. He's regularly returning 50-plus DFS points and is a candidate to go off even more than that on any given night.



James gets Brooklyn tonight, which is one of the worst teams in the NBA defensively, and the Over-Under is up to 228.5 -- the highest in the league.



Get him in your lineup and watch the DFS points roll in.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters this season.