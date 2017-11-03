NBA DFS for November 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Friday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



He was all over Warriors guard Klay Thompson on Thursday night. On a night with a limited schedule, he correctly identified Thompson as the most affordable way to get a big piece of Golden State's offense.



The result? Thompson, who was just $6,800 on FanDuel, led all Warriors in scoring with 27 points and also added three rebounds and a pair of assists. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Lakers center Brook Lopez. Lopez is coming off a monster game against Portland where he scored a season-high 27 points. Now he has a "revenge game" against the Nets, the team that traded him this off-season, and he's favored to put up huge numbers again.



Lopez gives you upside as a scorer, but can also contribute big numbers on rebounds and blocks on any given night. McClure is projecting big minutes for him on Friday, leading to plenty of opportunities to pile up DFS points.



Lopez is a steal at just $5,200 on FanDuel, leaving you room to roster a big name like LeBron James.



McClure says you should lock James into your lineup virtually any time his price falls under $11,000 on FanDuel. That's the case tonight. The Cavs are just 3-5 and currently riding a four-game losing streak.



LeBron has acknowledged his frustration with the poor start of the re-tooled Cavs and said it's time to turn it around. With a nationally-televised game against the Wizards tonight, expect James to give maximum effort and return huge value at a very reasonable price.



