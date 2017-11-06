NBA DFS for November 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Monday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He's been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



He was all over Nuggets guard Will Barton on Saturday night. McClure correctly identified Barton as a must-play value pick because he would carry Denver's second unit in a fast-paced game against the Warriors.



The result? Barton, who was just $5,200 on FanDuel, stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Monday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Heat guard Tyler Johnson. With Dion Waiters scratched from the lineup on Monday, that means secure minutes and a high usage rate for Johnson, who could see extended run in a game where the Warriors are favored by 15.5 points.



Johnson has scored 19 points in two of his last three games and is a regular contributor in several other statistical categories. In a game with an Over-Under of 224.5 points, there should be plenty of opportunities for Johnson to pile up DFS points.



He's a steal at just $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings, giving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a big star like Kevin Durant, who is $10,500 on FanDuel.



Durant continues to put up elite numbers including 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. And his defense has gone to a whole new level this year, returning an average of 2.4 blocks per contest. Durant is getting it done in every imaginable way for the Warriors and for DFS players who get him in their lineups.



McClure is also targeting a big name who some are staying away from because of a higher-than-normal price tag, but his recent production justifies the cost. Don't be afraid to lock him into your lineup. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday evening and what star player needs to be in your lineup because of his recent production? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters so far this season.