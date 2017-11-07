NBA DFS for November 7: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Tuesday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He's been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



He was all over Suns forward T.J. Warren on Monday night. McClure correctly identified Warren as a solid value because of a fast-paced matchup against the Nets.



The result? Warren, who was just $6,200 on FanDuel, stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, nine rebounds, and a pair of assists and steals. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Tuesday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Kings forward Zach Randolph. Z-Bo is a high points-per-minute DFS player and McClure sees him capitalizing in a big way in a favorable matchup against the Thunder.



The veteran has put up solid numbers in the past three games with an average of 15.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. SportsLine's projection model says he'll lead the Kings in rebounding with 6.9 boards, while he'll also contribute 12 points.



He's a steal at just $4,500 on FanDuel, giving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a big star like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is $10,800 on DraftKings and $11,700 on FanDuel.



Losers of four of their last six and just 4-6 overall, the Cavs are a mess. The Greek Freak has triple-double upside as he looks to slice apart a Cleveland team that doesn't have any answers at this point in the season.



He's averaging 31.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. In a game with an Over-Under of 221.5 points, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to pad those numbers on the road at Quicken Loans Arena.



McClure is also targeting another big-name who also has triple-double upside on Tuesday. Pairing this star with Antetokounmpo is the key to cashing in big. Get the value picks that will leave you enough room to make this dream roster a reality.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday evening and how do you build a roster with multiple players with triple-double upside? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters so far this season.