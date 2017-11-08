NBA DFS for November 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Wednesday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He's been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



He was all over Kings forward Zach Randolph on Tuesday night. McClure correctly identified Z-Bo as a high DFS points-per-minute player who would capitalize on about 25 minutes of usage.



The result? Randolph, who was just $4,500 on FanDuel, saw the floor for 26 minutes and stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a pair of steals. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Wednesday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. With Al Horford out of the lineup tonight due to a concussion, Browns is in line for big minutes and huge DFS production against a Lakers defense that has been shaky at times this year.



The second-year pro out of California has exploded recently. In his last five games, he's averaged 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. Get him in your lineup tonight at an affordable price and look for more big numbers.



Brown's a steal at just $5,500 on FanDuel, giving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a big star like Steph Curry, who is $9,300 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel.



While Brown will benefit from Horford being out of his game, Curry will see extra opportunities because Kevin Durant is also sitting tonight due to a thigh contusion. In what should be an extremely competitive game against the Timberwolves, the Warriors will run their offense through Curry even more than normal.



He's averaging 25.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. In a game with an Over-Under of 227.5 points, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to pad those numbers in a nationally-televised showdown against an up-and-coming power in the West.



McClure is also targeting another big-name who will benefit from a big roster shakeup. Value picks like these could be the difference between cashing in huge on your tournament rosters or finishing with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday evening and which star is in line for even more points and minutes tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who has cashed on multiple tournament rosters so far this season.