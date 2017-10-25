NBA DFS for October 25: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Wednesday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and cashed multiple lineups during NBA's opening week thanks to some tremendous value picks.

He was also all over the breakout performance of Celtics forward Jaylen Brown on Tuesday. Brown, who was a complete steal at $6,100 on FanDuel, piled up 24 points, four rebounds, a block and a steal against the Knicks.

Anybody who had Brown in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.

Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Wednesday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

One player McClure absolutely loves: Minnesota guard Shabazz Muhammad. Muhammad's usage and production skyrocketed on Tuesday with Jimmy Butler out of the lineup. Butler has been ruled out again, meaning more opportunities for Muhammad to put up similar numbers like he did last night (14 points, two rebounds) at a tiny price.

Muhammad is a complete steal at just $3,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like LeBron James.

Some might avoid James, who is priced at $10,400 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel, because he's on the second game of a back-to-back. But McClure says you shouldn't be deterred by that. The Cavs are missing Derrick Rose and Isaiah Thomas, meaning even more opportunities to handle the ball for LeBron against the Nets, a team with the worst defense statistically in the NBA.

McClure is also targeting a point guard who has an ideal matchup for his style of play on Wednesday night. Get him in your lineup because he will thrive in this type of game. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday night and what point guard will thrive in his matchup tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has cashed multiple DFS lineups in the NBA's opening week, and find out.

