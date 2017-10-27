NBA DFS for October 27: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Friday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has already cashed multiple tournament lineups so far this NBA season thanks to some tremendous value picks.



He was all over Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen as a value pick on Thursday night. Markkanen, who was a steal at just $6,500 on FanDuel, had one of the best games of his young career - recording a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Atlanta.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Friday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Raptors guard Delon Wright. Wright has scored just 11 points against tough competition the past two games, but McClure sees a favorable opportunity for him on Friday against the Lakers. Injuries are forcing the Raptors to play small right now, and Los Angeles struggles defensively against that style.



Wright could easily see 30 minutes off the bench and will have plenty of opportunities to provide value at a tiny price.



Wright is a complete steal at just $4,400 FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Kevin Durant.



McClure sees Durant, who is $10,100 on FanDuel and $9,400 on DraftKings, as a bargain by at least $1,000. He has a matchup against his hometown team - the Washington Wizards - that he'll have no problem getting up for. He's priced like he'll only get 30 minutes of playing time, but McClure projects him to log much more than that. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to get a superstar like Durant in your lineup at a discounted price.



