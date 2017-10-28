NBA DFS for October 28: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Saturday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season. He's cashed every single NBA 50-50 slate and also got a nice return from his Friday night tournament roster.



He's been able to do all that thanks to some tremendous picks.



He was all over Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis on Friday night. Many stayed away from Porzingis after he was a huge bust against the Celtics earlier in the week (12 points, five rebounds), but McClure was undeterred and scooped him up at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings.



The result? Porzingis took advantage of a much more favorable matchup against the Nets and picked up 30 points and nine rebounds. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



Now McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and projected lineups for Saturday night and locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Suns guard Mike James. James has seen extended minutes with Eric Bledsoe out of the lineup and has a fast-paced matchup against Damian Lilliard on Saturday.



Even if it turns into a blowout, James should get extended usage, so you can feel confident about locking him into your lineup. He's scored at least 10 points in all but one game this season and regularly provides multiple assists and rebounds per night.



James is a complete steal at just $4,400 FanDuel, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Blake Griffin.



Griffin has been rock solid this season, averaging 26.3 points and 9.3 rebounds as the Clippers have made him a focal point following the offseason departure of Chris Paul. But his DFS price tag has remained reasonable; he's only $9,700 on FanDuel and $9,600 on DraftKings for a Saturday matchup against the Pistons where he projects to get almost 40 minutes of usage. Take advantage of this kind of price now because McClure believes it will soar over $10,000 in the coming weeks.



McClure is also targeting one of the most consistent players in the league so far this season who is under-priced and has an extremely high floor. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday night and what under-priced star is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and who cashed his tournament roster with ease on Friday.