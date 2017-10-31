NBA DFS for October 31: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Tuesday night, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a red-hot start this season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He's been able to do all that thanks to some tremendous picks.



He was all over Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans on Monday night. He correctly identified Evans as a strong play against the Hornets with Marc Gasol less than 100 percent.



The result? Evans, who was a huge value at $5,200 on FanDuel, had his most productive night of the year, delivering 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge DFS payoff.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Kings guard George Hill. Hill gets a revenge matchup against his former team, the Pacers. And since he sat the last game out, he should be well-rested. The veteran guard has seen his minutes diminish this year because of De'Aaron Fox, but with Garrett Temple sitting out tonight, that'll lead to extended usage for Hill.



Hill is a complete steal at just $4,400 FanDuel, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Giannis Antetokounmpo.



The do-it-all star for the Bucks is a costly $12,600 on FanDuel tonight, but McClure says he is still close to a must-play because of the limited schedule. There aren't many quality forward options behind him, according to McClure, so this is an instance where the large price tag is worth it.



The "Greek Freak" gets it done in virtually every statistical category with an average of 34.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. He's primed for more big numbers in a competitive game against the Thunder on Tuesday.



