When daily Fantasy basketball players build NBA DFS stacks, totals are often a major factor in choosing which teams to target. That means a lot of NBA DFS lineups are going to be loaded with Wizards and Pacers players on Saturday night. Wizards vs. Pacers has a staggering total of 247.5 at William Hill Sportsbook, which is a full 17 points higher than any other on the board. With plenty of offense expected, Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis are sure to see sky-high ownership ratings.

So should you be swerving to set your lineups apart or should you be leaning into Pacers vs. Wizards with full force? The NBA DFS player pool is certainly loaded with plenty of other superstars on Saturday night, including Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant. Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Saturday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Friday, McClure included Rockets guard Armoni Brooks as one of his top picks. The result: Brooks had 19 points, six assists, three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot to return over 40 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings for an over 10x return on investment for both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, May 8 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, May 8

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Rockets guard D.J. Augustin at $3,700 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. The 33-year-old veteran is playing for his 10th NBA team in Houston and is averaging 9.7 points and 4.1 assists per game since joining the Rockets.

After missing 12 games with a left ankle sprain, Augustin returned on Friday night and was thrust into the starting lineup. He played nearly 29 minutes and scored 17 points while dishing out five assists in a loss to the Bucks. With pricing on both sites still lagging behind and Augustin in the starting lineup, this is an obvious value play with significant upside for a Rockets roster that is severely depleted by this year's trades and injuries.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. at $5,500 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. Trent also returned this week after missing six games with a leg injury. But on Thursday he looked plenty healthy while shooting 8-for-16 from the floor and 5-for-10 from the 3-point line in a tight loss to the Wizards.

Trent finished with 25 points on the night and he's scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games where he's played at least 30 minutes. Without Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet (load management) on Saturday, expect Trent to get up plenty of shots again on Saturday against the Grizzlies.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, May 8

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.