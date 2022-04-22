Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet weren't factors for the Phoenix Suns in Games 1 and 2 of their first round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, but that doesn't figure to be the case in Game 3. Suns star Devin Booker is out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury after he was hurt in the third quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Pels. Both Payne and Shamet should see more minutes in the rotation in Friday's Game 3, but should you include either in NBA DFS lineups?

Shamet didn't even play in Game 1, but in a four-game stretch in which Booker was inactive from March 2 through March 8, he started all four games and averaged 14 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Payne has played just an average of 17 minutes in each of the Suns' first two playoff games, but for the season, has averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 assists and three rebounds. Should you consider either in the NBA DFS player pool when rounding out your tournament rosters for sites like DraftKings or FanDuel? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Friday's playoff games, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure listed Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Jokic scored the most Fantasy points of any NBA player on Thursday, with 37 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and three steals against the Warriors. His performance returned 73 points on DraftKings and 70.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Friday, April 22, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, April 22

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $11,200 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. The Bucks lost Game 2 against Chicago on Wednesday, but Antetokounmpo gave an inspired effort. He scored 33 points to go with 18 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and a steal. Those numbers were an improvement on an impressive Game 1 showing in which he scored 27 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked two shots.

Antetokounmpo is always a reliable NBA DFS option, and that includes his play in the postseason. During last year's championship run, Antetokounmpo played through a troublesome knee injury to average 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 blocks. In four regular season games against the Bulls this year, he made 55.7 percent of his shots and averaged 26.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and five assists.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Antetokounmpo with Milwaukee point guard Jrue Holiday ($8,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). In each of Milwaukee's first two playoff games against Chicago, Holiday has come away with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. In Game 1, he swiped a couple of steals, and in Game 2, he also had a block.

Holiday also has an accomplished NBA playoff résumé and had started 50 of 53 games ahead of this year's postseason. In the run up to Milwaukee's title last season, he averaged 17.3 points, 8.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals during the playoffs. Holiday was particularly effective against the Bulls during the regular season this year, and with three starts in four games played, he averaged 19.3 points, 6.8 assists and shot 52.5 percent from the field. He should be even more of a focal point on offense on Friday with Khris Middleton (knee) out for Milwaukee.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, April 22

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.