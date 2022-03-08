The Cleveland Cavaliers have navigated injuries to multiple key players this season with Jarrett Allen the latest to be sidelined. He is out indefinitely with a fractured finger which turns the focus to other Cavs in the NBA DFS player pool. Cleveland could shuffle its front court by sliding Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen up a position, which would then allow someone like Cedi Osman to make an impact in the lineup. Osman is a proven performer when given ample playing time and is averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals when he logs at least 20 minutes in a game.

On Monday, McClure listed Spurs guard Dejounte Murray as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Murray nearly had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals to return 57.5 points on DraftKings and 56 points FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, March 8

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks on Tuesday is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $12,000 on DraftKings and $11,900 on FanDuel. The two-time MVP enters Tuesday with seven straight double-doubles and has averaged 31.1 points, 14.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over this stretch.

The Bucks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder which has been a sieve, defensively, to opposing power forwards. OKC has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing PFs on both DraftKings and FanDuel, and Antetokounmpo has already taken advantage of the Thunder this year. In a November game, he filled up the box score with a 21-19-7-4-2 stat line. OKC also has seven players listed as out for Tuesday, including three starters, so Antetokounmpo should exploit a depleted Thunder squad.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns center Deandre Ayton ($6,600 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel). Ayton stepped up with the Suns missing Chris Paul and Devin Booker as the former No. 1 overall pick posted a season-high of 30 points on Sunday. He also had season-highs in FGMs (14) and FGAs (19) and you can expect a similar volume with the Suns' starting backcourt out again on Tuesday.

Phoenix will also be down Cameron Johnson (quad) tonight meaning the team will be missing over 50 points, forcing players like Ayton to contribute more. Ayton is averaging 19.8 PPG over his last five so he's showing he can help fill the scoring void even when Paul isn't on the court to assist him. Phoenix takes on a struggling Orlando team tonight and Ayton had a 17-point, 10-rebound game in the Suns' previous matchup against the Magic. But he wasn't a focal point of the offense in that game, as he will be tonight, so you can see why McClure is high on him.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, March 8

