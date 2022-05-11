Weeks shy of his 36th birthday and 139 games into his postseason career, Al Horford set a playoff career-high with 30 points in Monday's Game 4 versus the Bucks. He certainly rewarded those that rostered him into their NBA DFS lineups, and the five-time All-Star has elevated his game during the 2022 NBA playoffs. He's averaging his most points in nine postseasons and has done a commendable job on Giannis Antetokounmpo on the defensive end. Can you count on Horford to have stellar games back-to-back, or should your NBA DFS strategy look elsewhere?

Horford logged some extra minutes with Robert Williams III (knee) out and Williams is questionable for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic posted 28 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists, returning 51.25 points on DraftKings and 49.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks forward Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $11,600 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Even in a loss, the two-time MVP had another banner game with 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists. Across seven regular and postseason games versus the Celtics, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

Antetokounmpo is dominating the statistical leaderboards like no other this postseason as he leads all players in both points (271) and rebounds (119), while ranking third in blocks (12) and fourth in assists (63). His NBA DFS price tags are still cheaper than what they were at his peak during the regular season, which makes him an absolute steal and no-brainer for Wednesday's NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones ($4,900 on DraftKings, $5,700 on FanDuel). Jones will get the start again with Ja Morant (knee) out and he more than held his own under the same scenario in Game 4 as Jones had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Those numbers are just par for the course for Jones who has always done an adequate job of filling the shoes of Morant whenever the star point guard is unavailable. Jones logged 41 minutes in Game 4 and he should see a similar amount of court time tonight as the only healthy point guard on Memphis' roster. Counting both the regular and postseason, Jones is averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds when he plays at least 30 minutes.

