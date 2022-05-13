The Philadelphia 76ers were sent home from the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Thursday night, and Boston and Memphis face the same possibilities on Friday in their Game 6 matchups. Jayson Tatum put up 34 points in a losing effort for the Celtics against Milwaukee in Game 5, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for a second consecutive start in Memphis' surprising win against Golden State on Wednesday. Should you lead your NBA DFS lineups with either player on Friday?

Tatum shot a touch over 43 percent from the field but just 23.8 percent from three-point range over his last two games. Jackson needed 11 fewer attempts in Game 5 to score the same amount of points he finished with in Game 4, but can more efficient names be considered in the NBA DFS player pool for Friday? Before you make your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday, McClure listed Mavericks star Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic finished the day as the top-scoring Fantasy player, with 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to return 68.75 points on DraftKings and 69.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 13

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $11,900 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 40 points to lift Milwaukee to a three-point win against Boston in his last start. He's now gone over 40 points in two of his last three games and has shot 51.7 percent from the field over his last three starts.

Antetokounmpo had an uncharacteristically low number of assists in the Bucks' last win, but he was also doing most of the scoring. However, when Antetokounmpo dropped 42 points against the Celtics in Game 3, he still was able to pick out eight assists, but he will be without Khris Middleton (knee) for another game on Friday. As a team, Milwaukee has shot just 42 percent during the series, but Antetokounmpo will be expected to carry most of the offensive burden once again in Game 6.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson ($7,100 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel). Thompson is coming off of a 19-point, three rebound game in his last start against Memphis on Wednesday. In Golden State's conference semifinals series against Memphis, Thompson has averaged 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Something encouraging from Thompson's last start was that he drained three of his six three-point attempts in Game 5 after missing all seven of his attempts in the previous game. In Game 3, Thompson hit 4-of-6 three-pointers, so he should be able to find his opportunities again on Friday against the Grizzlies. Memphis has held Golden State to shooting just 33 percent from three overall in the series, but Thompson is a perpetual heat check player, and could go off at any moment.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, May 13

