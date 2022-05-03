The Boston Celtics are coming off their first loss of the 2022 NBA playoffs as they suffered a Game 1 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. Jayson Tatum scored 21 points but he didn't get much help as no other Celtic scored more than a dozen points. With Marcus Smart (thigh) questionable for Game 2 on Tuesday, Boston will need several of its role players like Al Horford, Robert Williams III and Derrick White to step up tonight in order to even the series. All three are averaging more points at home than on the road this postseason, but should you consider any as NBA DFS picks for Tuesday?

In the regular season, Milwaukee allowed the eighth-most Fantasy points to opposing power forwards on both DraftKings and FanDuel, which makes Horford very appealing for NBA DFS lineups. Which other advantageous matchups are out there in not only this game, but Game 2 of the Warriors vs. Grizzlies? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure listed Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic had an all-time postseason performance despite the loss with 45 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, returning 75 points on DraftKings and 69.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 3

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $11,400 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. Boston's elite defense was no match for the two-time MVP in Game 1 as Antetokounmpo had his second-career postseason triple-double. He put up 24 points to go along with 13 rebounds, 12 assists and a pair of blocks.

After ranking second and sixth during the regular season in points per game and rebounds per game, respectively, Antetokounmpo now ranks third in playoff points and second in playoff rebounds. He's also dishing out 7.2 assists this postseason which ranks fourth amongst all players. He's the only NBA player ranking among the top five in those three statistical categories, so you can see why McClure is high on him for NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies G/F Dillon Brooks ($5,500 on DraftKings, $5,000 on FanDuel). The swingman had a muted Game 1 as he dealt with foul trouble but he's had several offensive explosions this postseason. He has three games with at least 23 points in the NBA playoffs 2022 after having just seven such games during the regular season.

Brooks scored just eight points in Game 1 but he rarely ever has two poor games back-to-back. He's scored single digits just three other times this season and he's averaging 16.3 PPG in the following games. Brooks scored in double digits in his four preceding games against the Warriors prior to Game 1, so expect a bounce-back performance on Tuesday in Game 2.

