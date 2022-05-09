Jayson Tatum had a rare dud for daily Fantasy basketball players on Saturday as he put up just 10 points and a single rebound in the Celtics' Game 3 loss to the Bucks. Tatum was averaging 28 PPG in the 2022 NBA playoffs before Saturday and the 10 points were his fewest in a postseason game in three years. But Monday presents a bounce-back opportunity for the lanky forward who rarely has two bad games in a row. The last time he scored 10 or fewer points, he responded the next game with 26 points and 16 boards, thus providing great value to NBA DFS lineups.

Boston will be expecting numbers more in line with that in order to counter Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and the rest of the defending champions. Will Tatum's production match his NBA DFS price tags, or is there another Celtic you should target as one of Monday's top NBA DFS picks? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, May 9

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bucks forward Antetokounmpo, who is listed at $11,400 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. The two-time MVP is coming off a stellar performance on Saturday as he dropped 42 points to go along with 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks. It was the most points Antetokounmpo scored in a postseason game since his 50 points in the 2021 NBA Finals clincher.

In six regular and postseason games against Boston this year, Antetokounmpo has posted three double-doubles and one triple-double, with the latter coming in Game 1 of this series. Boston's No. 1 defense hasn't been able to figure out the Bucks superstar who is averaging 29.8 points, 10.8 boards, 6.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in the six games versus the Celtics. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 33 points in each of his last three home playoff games and he's a must-start for Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones ($3,400 on DraftKings, $3,700 on FanDuel). Jones has had a quiet series versus the Warriors but he's in line for much more playing time and scoring opportunities with Ja Morant (knee) doubtful to play in Game 4.

Jones started 23 games during the regular season and averaged 12.7 points, 6.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds in those games, which were nearly twice his averages as a reserve. Memphis carries just two point guards on its roster and with one of them unlikely to play, Jones should easily push for 40 minutes tonight. The 25-year-old is averaging 16.4 points, 7.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals when he logs at least 35 minutes so he's providing starter-level production on a backup's NBA DFS price tags.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, May 9

