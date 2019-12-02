NBA DFS: Giannis Antetokounmpo and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Monday, Dec. 2

A dozen teams' worth of talent stock the NBA DFS player pool Monday. Among the high producers in action is Utah's Donovan Mitchell, whose Jazz travel to Philadelphia to play Joel Embiid and the 76ers at 7 p.m. ET. Mitchell is leading the 12-8 Jazz with 24.9 points per game, while teammate Rudy Gobert is going for 13.3 points and 13.8 rebounds (third in the NBA) per outing. Embiid is going for 22.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, and the Sixers are in search of their fourth straight victory. Are Mitchell, Gobert or Embiid smart choices for your Monday NBA DFS picks? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Monday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

For Monday, we can tell you McClure is high on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $12,200 on FanDuel and $12,000 on DraftKings. The Greek Freak is assembling another monster season thus far in 2019, going for 30.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. The scoring average is second in the NBA behind James Harden, and the rebound average is fourth.

Even with back soreness limiting Antetokounmpo to a season-low 20 minutes Saturday, he still racked up 26 points and nine rebounds in a blowout win over the Hornets. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks get the woeful Knicks at home on Monday, a team that is just 4-16 this season and ranks 26th out of 30 in defending forwards like the reigning NBA MVP. Figure Antetokounmpo to rack up another complete effort for your NBA DFS team.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Monday also includes rostering Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones ($4,000 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings). Why pick up a player going for just 6.2 points per game this season? Two reasons. First, Jones is getting his second career start Monday, replacing Ja Morant (back spasms) in the Memphis lineup for the second straight night.

Second, Jones went for 12 points, four rebounds and seven assists in Sunday's victory over the Timberwolves to snap a six-game losing streak. With Morant listed as week-to-week, Jones will see a considerable uptick in value. And hosting a Pacers squad traveling overnight from Philadelphia for the second game in a road back-to-back will surely be beneficial as well. If it is anything like his 10x return Sunday, wise NBA DFS owners will be all over him.

