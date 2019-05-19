NBA DFS: Giannis Antetokounmpo and best picks for Bucks vs. Raptors, Game 3 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS strategy can make or break your chances of cashing in on Game 3 of Bucks vs. Raptors. Single-game NBA DFS contests on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings allow you to pick one player as the 'captain' or 'MVP' for Sunday's single-game NBA DFS slate. This player will come at a higher price, but will return more points than the other players on NBA DFS rosters. With the Toronto Raptors looking to climb back into the series with a victory on their home floor, and players such as Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Eric Bledsoe among the NBA DFS options who can provide a great return at a reasonable price, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you set the perfect Bucks vs. Raptors NBA DFS roster.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA regular season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. On Friday, May 10, his lineups for Warriors vs. Rockets finished second in a $100k to first NBA GPP. Anybody following his picks is up huge. Now he's turned his attention to Sunday's single-game slate.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Game 3 of Bucks vs. Raptors includes rostering Kawhi Leonard at $10,400 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings. Leonard is averaging 31 points per game through the first two matchups against the Bucks, and he'll look to carry over his hot hand into Sunday's critical Game 3 in Toronto. He's been sensational at home thus far in the playoffs, averaging 33 points and eight rebounds in seven appearances at the Scotiabank Arena. Leonard will continue to serve as the focal point of Toronto's offense as the Raptors look to secure a much-needed win on Sunday.

Another pick he loves: Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $12,500 on FanDuel and $10,300 on DraftKings. Antetokounmpo exploded for 30 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in Milwaukee's Game 2 victory over Toronto. DFS owners who have rostered Antetokounmpo have seen some massive rewards recently, including 60 or more points on DraftKings in four of his last five games. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream individual matchup on Sunday.

