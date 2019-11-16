NBA DFS: Giannis Antetokounmpo and optimal FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Nov. 16

The NBA has eight games on the schedule for Saturday, Nov. 16, and superstars like James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard and Trae Young will all be available for selection in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. However, affording high-priced talent like that in your NBA DFS lineups requires sacrifices elsewhere, and making sure you squeeze the most out of every salary-cap dollar is they key to victory. In the Heat vs. Pelicans game at 8 p.m. ET, Dion Waiters (suspension), Justise Winslow (concussion) and Derrick Jones Jr. (hip) are all out for the Heat, while Lonzo Ball (adductor), J.J. Redick (toe) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle) are all questionable. That could be the perfect matchup to find some cheaper reserves who should see significant minutes and provide some productivity upside. But before you make your Saturday NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NBA daily Fantasy strategy and advice from Mike McClure.

For Saturday, we can tell you McClure is high on Pacers guard Aaron Holiday ($4,000 on FanDuel, $4,900 on DraftKings). Holiday moved into the starting lineup when Jeremy Lamb went down with an ankle injury and has averaged 12.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game since while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc. And with starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon leaving Friday's game with a back injury and listed as questionable for Saturday against the Bucks, Holiday is going to be in line to play big minutes and have more of the offense running through his hands.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Saturday also includes rostering Antetokounmpo ($12,600 on FanDuel, $12,000 on DraftKings), who has at least 60 points on DraftKings in each of his last six games. Giannis has scored 30 points in each of those six contests and grabbed at least 13 rebounds. He has also registered a double-double in all 11 games he's played this season.

He's now averaging 30.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, which is an even better all-around stat line than what he posted in his MVP season of 2018-19. To make matters even worse for his opponents, Antetokounmpo is shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc in his last four games and is shooting a career-high 58 percent from the floor on the season.

