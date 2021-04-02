Friday features a 10-game NBA DFS slate with one of the top matchups being between the Dallas Mavericks and the resurgent New York Knicks. Both teams have All-Star players in Luka Doncic and Julius Randle, each of whom leads his respective team in points, rebounds and assists. Another intriguing matchup features Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks taking on Zion Williamson (questionable, thumb) and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Are you wise to consider Doncic, Randle, Young or Williamson in your Friday NBA DFS strategy? And what other players should you pencil into NBA DFS lineups in tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

And on Thursday, McClure included Hawks guard Trae Young in his core lineup picks. The result: Young went off for 28 points and 12 assists to return 5.2 DFS points per thousand on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, April 2

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Friday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $11,000 on FanDuel and $10,900 on DraftKings. The Greek Freak is averaging 28.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, numbers in line with those of his past two MVP seasons. In nine games since the All-Star break, Antetokounmpo has also posted three triple-doubles to give him seven on the season.

With the Bucks ranking second in points per game and having so much firepower, Giannis has taken on more playmaking responsibilities as of late and has four games of 10-plus assists over his last nine contests. He will get a nice matchup on Friday vs. the Trail Blazers as Portland has a bottom-five defense in terms of points allowed. In their last game, the Blazers allowed 30 points to Pistons' forward Jerami Grant, who plays the same position as Antetokounmpo but has nowhere near the same talent.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Friday includes rostering Raptors guard Fred VanVleet at $8,200 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. VanVleet filled out the box score Wednesday vs. the Thunder with 18 points, seven assists, five steals, four rebounds and four blocks. The five steals were a season-high and his four blocks tied a career-high.

The fifth-year guard out of Wichita State has increased both his scoring and rebounding average in each season. VanVleet was under consideration for an All-Star nod this season with averages of 20.1 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. VanVleet has been the best player on the Raptors this season as they call Tampa Bay home and he's averaged 39.7 NBA DFS points on DraftKings over his last eight games, so you can see why McClure is all over him for Friday's NBA DFS formats.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, April 2

