Sunday's NBA DFS player pool is stocked with talent, including Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and Stephen Curry. Westbrook has been on an absolute tear recently, recording 14 triple-doubles over his last 16 appearances. He's coming off a sensational showing against the Thunder, finishing with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Friday's win. Westbrook has been among the top NBA DFS picks during his spectacular run, scoring over 55 points on DraftKings in 11 consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Beal and Curry are the two leading scorers in the NBA, both averaging over 31 points per game. Investing in Westbrook, Curry or Beal is a great way to guarantee production, but each player comes with a hefty price tag on both sites. They'll eat up a large portion of your NBA DFS salary cap right off the bat, so making the correct call on the value of each player will be critical when locking in your NBA DFS picks.

And on Saturday, McClure included Pelicans forward Zion Williamson as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Williamson had 33 points, 14 rebounds and two assists, returning 54 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, April 25

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Bucks forward Khris Middleton at $8,000 on DraftKings and FanDuel. Middleton is coming off a disappointing showing against the 76ers on Saturday, finishing with just four points, two rebounds and one assist. However, the 29-year-old continues to be a valuable contributor to the Bucks and NBA DFS owners. In fact, Middleton is averaging 20.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in the month of April.

Middleton comes at an affordable price on Sunday, which will allow you to load your NBA DFS rosters with big-time playmakers. Plus, Middleton has had success against the Hawks this season, recording 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Milwaukee's 129-115 victory on Jan. 24. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.

Part of his NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $10,700 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season, all while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor. The 2x NBA MVP has also recorded a double-double in five of his last seven games.

Antetokounmpo has been putting up massive numbers on both DraftKings and FanDuel on a regular basis, and in what should be an offensive shootout against the Hawks, Antetokounmpo's ceiling is incredibly high this evening. Lock him in as a top NBA DFS pick for Sunday and look for a big return against Atlanta.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, April 25

