After biding his time for six years as a role player, Pistons forward Jerami Grant is finally getting the opportunity to be the go-to guy for an NBA team. He has been one of the few bright spots for Detroit this season, but he is rewarding the franchise for giving him a $60 million deal in free agency as Grant is having a career season. His 22.4 points per game are almost 10 points more than his previous career-high as Grant has been a breakout NBA DFS player at 26-years-old. Grant has a revenge game tonight vs. the team he left in free agency in the Denver Nuggets.

With an average of 33.8 points on DraftKings over his last four games, Grant will be one of the most popular NBA DFS picks as he'll look to show Denver what they're missing.

And on Monday, McClure included Mavericks guard Luka Doncic in his core lineup picks. The result: Doncic stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, returning over 55 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, April 6

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $10,700 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo is probable (knee) after missing his last game but has had three days of rest to get ready for the Warriors.

The Greek Freak scored a season-high of 47 points in his last game including an astounding 18-for-18 on 2-point attempts. He scored with ease in the paint against a Trail Blazers team that lacked a shot-blocker and should have similar freedom tonight vs. the Warriors, who rank 17th in the NBA in blocks. Giannis also chipped in with 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists, and he did it with relatively limited playing time as the Bucks blew out the Blazers.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Tuesday includes rostering Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic at $6,200 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. The Hawks are without three starters, forcing Bogdanovic into more playing time and he has responded accordingly. Over his last four games, he's averaging 21.5 points per game to go along with 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds while playing 37.1 minutes per game.

On Tuesday, Bogdanovic and the Hawks will face a Pelicans team they just beat on Friday. In that game, Bogdanovic poured in 26 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. The Hawks are still without De'Andre Hunter (knee), Cam Reddish (Achilles) and John Collins (ankle) which gives Bogdanovic more scoring opportunities, making him a strong NBA DFS pick for Tuesday.

