Milwaukee guard Grayson Allen has only taken 11 shots over his last two games, but he's made six of them. Although he has been efficient, he plays on a team with volume scorers like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, so knowing when he is a good choice in NBA DFS lineups is tricky. However, Allen has the second-highest average shots per game (five) in which the nearest defender is six feet-or-further away.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee plays a Charlotte team that struggles to stay tight on defense, and leaves opposing shooters open by that distance at a rate of 23.5 percent. Should you select Allen as a bargain play from the Wednesday NBA DFS player pool? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum as one of his top NBA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: McCollum finished with 28 points, six assists and four rebounds to return 47.5 points on DraftKings and 46.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Wednesday, December 1 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, December 1

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday includes Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo ($11,200 on FanDuel and $12,100 on DraftKings). After scoring 24 points with 13 rebounds last Friday, he one-upped himself and scored 26 points with 13 rebounds on Sunday.

Now, the Bucks have had two days off and host a Charlotte Hornets team that has been one of the softest defensive sides in the NBA all season. This season, Antetokounmpo has been at his best in games after two days off, and has averaged 33.6 points and 9.7 rebounds in those contests. In two games against the Hornets last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 31.5 points with 15 rebounds and 8.5 assists. Charlotte gives up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing power forwards, and Antetokounmpo should feast again on Wednesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings guard Davion Mitchell ($3,600 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). Sacramento faces the Clippers on Wednesday, whose backcourt trio of Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard is far from imposing on defense. Mitchell has gotten off 26 shots over his last two games and has had more of an opportunity in the rotation with Alvin Gentry at the helm.

De'Aaron Fox played 36 minutes against the Lakers on Tuesday, and should see a lesser workload tonight in the second game of a back-to-back. Additionally, the Clippers allow the second-most shots by opponents when the nearest defender is between four and six feet away. Mitchell should have more open looks and keep up his shooting volume for Fantasy players on Wednesday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, December 1

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.