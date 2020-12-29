After Kawhi Leonard took an unintentional elbow to the mouth from teammate Serge Ibaka on Christmas Day that required eight stitches, Leonard had to sit out on Sunday against the Mavericks and watched as the Clippers lost by a whopping 51 points. Leonard is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Timberwolves and NBA daily Fantasy players will be wondering if Sunday's performance is an indication that they should steer clear of the Clippers entirely if Leonard is held out again. However, with nine other games on the Tuesday NBA schedule, there is still plenty of depth in the NBA DFS player pool.

The Bucks and Heat will go head-to-head in a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview and their star-studded lineups are sure to be popular options for NBA DFS stacks. Elsewhere across the league, Zion Williamson and the Pelicans square off against Devin Booker and the Suns at 10 p.m. ET.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, Dec. 29

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Knicks guard Elfrid Payton at $5,500 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel. The former first-round pick had his season get off to a slow start after he only managed seven points over 40 minutes in the first two games.

However, Payton broke out for 27 points and seven assists in 29 minutes against the Bucks on Sunday. He shot 12-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, piling up 43.25 points on DraftKings and 41.1 points on FanDuel in the process. Now Payton will take on the Cavaliers on Tuesday, a team he had success against last season. In fact, Payton averaged 13.0 points, 11.5 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game against Cleveland last season.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,800 on DraftKings, $11,200 on FanDuel). The two-time defending NBA MVP and defending NBA Defensive Player of the Year has had two solid performances by his standards and one bad one to start the 2020-21 NBA season.

However, he's shooting just 47.3 percent from the floor this year after shooting 56.6 percent from the floor over the last two seasons. Eventually, shots will start to fall for Antetokounmpo and he'll take on a Heat squad that he averaged 25.0 points, 14.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game against during the regular season last year. He shot 55.4 percent from the field against the Heat despite going 0-for-13 from the 3-point line.

