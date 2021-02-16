The Los Angeles Lakers will have to adjust to life without Anthony Davis for at least a few weeks after he aggravated an Achilles injury, and NBA daily Fantasy players will be wondering what that might mean for the defending champions on Tuesday night. The Lakers visit the Timberwolves on Tuesday and the potential for LeBron James to carry a larger scoring load with Davis out will likely lead to him being a popular option in the NBA DFS player pool. But what other stars might also be worth splurging for as you set your NBA DFS lineups?

Several superstar guards are scheduled to play on Tuesday, including Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Chris Paul and Devin Booker, who will all square off in what could be an exciting matchup with the Nets visiting the Suns. Could that game be a source of NBA DFS stacks in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings? Before locking in any daily Fantasy basketball picks for Tuesday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, Feb. 16 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, Feb. 16

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. at $5,800 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. The former first-round pick out of Missouri has shown flashes of star potential because of his length and ability to score the basketball, but health and consistency have kept him from approaching his enormous overall potential so far.

However, Porter is still averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game so far this season and he's been hovering between 27-34 minutes throughout his last five games as Denver has dealt with multiple injuries. Porter shoots 49.7 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from the 3-point line and he should have the potential to get up 12-15 shots over around 30 minutes against the Celtics on Tuesday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. The two-time defending NBA MVP is averaging 28.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game this season and his ability to make massive contributions up and down the box score gives him enormous NBA DFS potential on a nightly basis.

Antetokounmpo has topped 65 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in each of his last three games entering Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors. The Greek Freak turned in over 60 points on both sites in his last matchups with Toronto on Jan. 27 thanks to 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists and he's got 6-8x potential again despite the steep price tag.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, Feb. 16

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Feb. 16? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.