Although there are just three games on the prime-time NBA DFS slates Thursday, some of the league's best talent will be taking the floor. Among the potential high-profile NBA DFS picks to consider is Sacramento's Buddy Hield, who leads the Kings into action against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET. The superstar tandem of James Harden and Kyrie Irving lead the Brooklyn Nets against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.

Are Hield, Butler, Harden, Irving or James viable parts of your NBA DFS strategy for Thursday? And what other players should you choose from the six-game NBA DFS player pool? Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, Feb. 18 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, Feb. 18

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Thursday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton at $6,000 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. Haliburton is delivering 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season. That includes a 22-point, four-rebound, four-assist effort off the bench on Valentine's Day against the Grizzlies.

The rookie from Iowa State has been incorporated more into Sacramento's offense during the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, with promising results. And with his increased minutes brings better NBA DFS production, as Haliburton has averaged over 32 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in his last seven games. Haliburton and the Kings get the Heat on Thursday, a matchup McClure believes will provide strong return on investment.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $10,900 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. The Greek Freak is averaging 28.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season. That includes a 34-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist night against the Raptors on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo continues to justify why he is the two-time defending NBA Most Valuable Player, recording his fourth straight double-double against Toronto and tying high career best with five steals. Since Feb. 3, Antetokounmpo is going off for 30.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game -- numbers that have afforded almost 63 NBA DFS points per game in that span. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks get the Raptors again Thursday, another opportunity for a 60-plus-point night.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, Feb. 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Feb. 18? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.