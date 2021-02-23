Nine games highlight the prime-time NBA DFS slate on Tuesday, which means there are several superstars in action within the 18-team NBA DFS player pool. Among the NBA DFS picks to consider is Brooklyn's James Harden, who leads the Nets in action against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET. Another player to watch is Boston's Jayson Tatum, who brings the Celtics to Dallas to take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Are Harden, Fox, Tatum or Doncic in position to provide big rewards as part of your NBA DFS strategy Tuesday? And what other players should you consider for daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, Feb. 23

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. The Greek Freak is eighth in the NBA with 28.4 points per game, fourth in the league at 11.9 rebounds per game and adds 5.9 assists per outing. That includes a 38-point, 18-rebound, four-assist outburst against Sacramento on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo has been a beast in February, averaging 28.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Those efforts have been an NBA DFS boon, too, as he is averaging well over 60 daily Fantasy basketball points per outing in his 12 February games so far. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks get the woeful Timberwolves on Tuesday, a team that ranks 28th defending his position.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $10,800 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Jokic is going for 26.6 points, 11.1 rebonds and 8.5 assists per game this season. Jokic went for 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists Sunday against the Hawks.

Sunday was a relatively quiet performance for Jokic, as Atlanta held him under 20 points for just the fourth time in his last 20 games. Even so, it was worth 43 NBA DFS points on DraftKings -- and Jokic has averaged almost 58 daily Fantasy basketball points per game in his last six games. McClure loves Jokic's Tuesday matchup against the Trail Blazers, a team that is 27th in the NBA by allowing 115.8 points per game, and recommends the Denver big man in all NBA DFS formats.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, Feb. 23

