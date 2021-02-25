Thursday's six-game prime-time NBA DFS slate features plenty of top-tier talent that are bound to be highly sought after NBA DFS picks. Among the superstars taking the court will be Washington's Bradley Beal, who leads the Wizards on the road against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could be one of the more optimal NBA DFS stacks when they lead the Los Angeles Clippers into a road test against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET.

Are you wise to include Beal, Jokic, Leonard, George or Morant in your NBA DFS strategy on Thursday? Figuring out which stars to target along with lower-priced role players facing advantageous matchups can also be a challenge. So before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, Feb. 25 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, Feb. 25

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Thursday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Knicks guard Derrick Rose at $4,600 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. Rose is delivering 13.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season. That includes a 16-point, four-rebound, eight-assist effort on Tuesday against Golden State.

Rose has been strong since being dealt to New York from Detroit, and his 27 minutes against the Warriors were his best so far in the Big Apple. In seven games with the Knicks, Rose has averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. And with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) doubtful on Thursday against the Kings, McClure likes Rose's potential to return solid value for NBA DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel. Milwaukee's big man is averaging 28.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season. Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet on Tuesday against the Timberwolves, finishing with 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The two-time defending NBA MVP has been a dominant daily Fantasy basketball force, having recorded at least 65 points on DraftKings in seven of his last eight outings. Antetokounmpo faces the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, a team he torched for 38 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals earlier this season. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Pelicans on Thursday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, Feb. 25

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Feb. 25? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.