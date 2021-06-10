Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George might be in need of a new nickname after shooting 4-for-17 in his team's Game 1 loss to Utah in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The self-proclaimed "Playoff P" now has 10 career playoff games where he's shot 25 percent or worse from the field. That's the third-most in the shot-clock era, but George was still able to manage 20 points and 10 rebounds. While his postseason struggles have been glaring, this also presents an opportunity for George to be undervalued for NBA DFS lineups. George ($8,500 on DraftKings, $9,200 on FanDuel) has seen his value drop on both sites as he's now moderately priced for Thursday's NBA DFS player pool.

He's still averaging 23.1 points this postseason and leads the Clippers in both rebounds and assists, so he's finding ways to contribute in other areas. Is it worth making George one of your NBA DFS picks, or can you get more bang for your buck with other options out there? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Thursday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Wednesday, McClure included Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top picks. The result: the MVP posted 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to return over 52 fantasy points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, June 10 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, June 10

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $11,100 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. Despite his team's struggles, the two-time MVP is doing his part by averaging 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists against the Nets.

Players usually perform better in their home arenas, so not only could Antetokounmpo increase his production as the series shifts to Milwaukee, but his teammates should shoot better as well. That would help increase Antetokounmpo's assist numbers as the Bucks struggled shooting in Brooklyn.

Even if the other Bucks' players' shots aren't falling, then Antetokounmpo could just take the game into his own hands as he did last month versus Brooklyn. In that regular-season contest, he scored a season-high of 49 points and the Bucks may need another superhero performance like that to get back into this series.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Thursday also includes rostering Nets forward Blake Griffin ($4,800 on DraftKings, $5,500 on FanDuel), who is averaging 12.5 points and 11.0 rebounds this series vs. the Bucks. Griffin has turned back the clock at times during this series and has become more of a focal point with James Harden (hamstring) injured.

Over the last month Griffin has seized the starting center position from DeAndre Jordan and has started each of the last 13 games. Jordan is no longer a part of the rotation and the absence of Jeff Green (foot), has pressed Griffin into playing more minutes. He's averaging 30 minutes per game in this series after never playing more than 28 minutes in any regular-season game for Brooklyn. With the success the team is having, Griffin will stay on the floor and should give you a great return on investment, considering his low NBA DFS prices.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, June 10

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.