The 2020-21 NBA season rolls on Monday, with several tantalizing matchups on the prime-time NBA DFS slate. Among the potential NBA DFS picks to watch will be Dallas' Luka Doncic, who leads the surging Mavericks against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. ET. Stephen Curry will also be in action on Monday, leading the Golden State Warriors against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, March 15

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Monday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $11,100 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Antetokounmpo is fifth in the NBA in scoring at 29.0 points per game and sixth in rebounding with 11.6 boards per game. He is also dishing out 6.1 assists per game and is coming off back-to-back triple-doubles to give him six on the season.

Antetokounmpo has been on a roll since winning the MVP in last week's All-Star Game. Apart from getting triple-doubles in both games, he's seemed to quell his Kryptonite of free-throw shooting as he's knocked down 14-of-15 from the charity stripe while also converting 64.5 percent of his field goal attempts. After dispatching the Wizards on Saturday, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will complete a two-game set against Washington on Monday, giving the reigning two-time MVP another chance to stuff the stat sheet.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel. The rookie out of Kentucky is coming off a nice all-around game on Saturday against the Thunder, recording 21 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. He also logged a career-high of 33 minutes despite the game being a blowout in which the Knicks won by 22 points.

Expect another big outing like this from Quickley on Monday as Derrick Rose remains out due to health and safety protocols. The Knicks will cross boroughs to take on the Nets, and while Brooklyn has the league's best offense, it also allows the fifth-most points in the NBA, lending to a high-scoring affair in New York.

In Quickley's only previous game against the Nets, he scored 19 points in just 22 minutes and should receive much more playing time tonight. Quickley is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against Brooklyn.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, March 15

