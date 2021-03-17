Wednesday night brings a full NBA schedule and daily Fantasy basketball players will be looking closely at three 6 p.m. ET tips with totals of 234 or higher at William Hill Sportsbook. Wizards vs. Kings features a whopping total of 246 with Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and De'Aaron Fox expected to push the tempo and all three will be popular guard options in the NBA DFS player pool. Meanwhile, upper-echelon bigs like Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo, Kristaps Porzingis and Domantas Sabonis are all expected to play on Wednesday as well.

Of course, salary-cap restrictions only really allow for you to load your NBA DFS lineups with a handful of superstars, and for every higher-priced player you choose, you'll be shortchanged elsewhere. So who are some of the value plays you must consider, and which superstars have the most exploitable matchups to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck?

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Wednesday, March 17 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, March 17

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Wednesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Pacers guard Caris LeVert at $6,800 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. LeVert is now two games into his Pacers career after a cancerous mass was found on one of his kidneys during a physical as a result of his trade to Indiana from Brooklyn.

He missed a little over two months after the trade and the surgery to remove the mass and has put up 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in the two games since his return. Now he'll be reunited with his former Nets teammates for the first time since the trade on Wednesday and it's a matchup that could bode well for LeVert with Brooklyn ranking 25th in points allowed (115.3) and 24th in defensive rating (113.8).

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel. The two-time defending NBA MVP has once again put the Bucks in solid position to be one of the top seeds in the East and he's carrying a heavy load at both ends of the floor to do it.

Antetokounmpo 29.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season while adding 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest on the defensive end. His 56.3 percent shooting percentage is the second best of his career and he's put together three triple-doubles in his last games to average well over 60 points per night on both FanDuel and DraftKings during that stretch.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, March 17

