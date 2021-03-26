After three injury-plagued seasons in Boston, Gordon Hayward is having a bounce-back season in his first year with the Charlotte Hornets. The 31-year-old is averaging 20.1 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists as the Hornets have a top-four seed in the East. Hayward has been a solid NBA DFS play all year and he's expected to take on an even larger role now that LaMelo Ball (wrist) is out for the season. Hayward and the Hornets will be a part of Friday's 11-game NBA DFS slate as Charlotte hosts Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET.

And on Thursday, McClure included Clippers forward Paul George in his core lineup picks. The result: George went off for 24 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. It was George's season-high in rebounds and he returned 6.1 DFS points per thousand on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, March 26

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Friday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $10,700 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel. Antetokounmpo has been playing with renewed energy since winning the All-Star Game MVP as he's nearly averaging a triple-double with 26.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game since the All-Star break.

The reigning two-time MVP is having another stellar season, ranking fourth in the NBA in points (28.6 per game), sixth in rebounds (11.6) 11th in blocks (1.3) and 17th in assists (6.4). He's also posted seven triple-doubles this year, which is already a career-high for him, and on Friday he and the Bucks will face a Celtics team that Giannis posted a 35-point, 13-rebound game against earlier this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Friday includes rostering Celtics center Robert Williams who costs $6,400 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel. Williams is in a dream situation in terms of NBA DFS plays as Boston just traded away starting center Daniel Theis while fellow big man Tristan Thompson (health and safety protocols) will be inactive on Friday. Expect Williams to see much more than the 17.2 minutes per game he's been averaging this season.

Williams has shown that when given more playing time, he takes advantage of it. In the 11 games in which Williams has played at least 20 minutes, he's averaging 11.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. He's also converting a mind-boggling 78.1 percent of his field goal attempts, making him both effective and efficient. Jump on Williams now when his NBA DFS value is still low as he's expected to seize control of the Celtics' center position going forward.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, March 26

