The 2020-21 NBA season continues on Saturday and the only current NBA All-Star to change hands at the 2021 NBA trade deadline is expected to make his debut. Nikola Vucevic is hoping to form a dynamic one-two punch with Zach LaVine in Chicago and the Bulls will take on the Spurs in what is supposed to be Vucevic's first game. However, NBA daily Fantasy players may have to wait to include Vucevic and LaVine in their NBA DFS stacks with LaVine listed as questionable (right ankle).

Meanwhile, Mavericks and Pelicans players are likely going to be heavily targeted in the NBA DFS player pool on Saturday night with William Hill Sportsbook listing the over-under at 229.5 points. Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Kristaps Porzingis give that game plenty of star power, but affording that type of talent will also mean that you have to find some more affordable options for your NBA DFS lineups. Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Saturday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure included Nets guard James Harden in his core lineup picks. The result: Harden went off for 44 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to return 7.2 DFS points per thousand on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, March 27 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, March 27

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $10,800 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel. After putting up at least 20 points in 21 consecutive games, Antetokounmpo has only averaged 14.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his last two games, but that is largely a product of him averaging just 30 minutes per game and shooting just 23 times in that span.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season while playing 34.0 minutes per contest and taking 18.4 shots on average. Against a Knicks squad that he has already posted two triple-doubles against in two games this season, expect the Greek Freak to be back to his normal self on Saturday night.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe at $4,400 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. Bledsoe is coming off a game where he had 16 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals to return 8.9x on DraftKings and 8.7x on FanDuel.

Bledsoe should continue to have a more active scoring role with Lonzo Ball (hip) out. The 11th-year NBA veteran had 16 points and went 4-for-4 from the 3-point line while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal against the Mavericks on Feb. 12 and he's a solid value play on Saturday night.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, March 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.