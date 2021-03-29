Miami was one of the busiest teams around the trade deadline as the Heat dealt away five players and brought in three new ones. The biggest acquisition was Victor Oladipo who should take some of the burden off Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, thus creating a new Big Three in Miami. Oladipo (illness) won't play on Monday, meaning the Butler-Adebayo duo could be a popular NBA DFS stack against the Knicks.

And on Sunday, McClure included Raptors forward Pascal Siakam in his core lineup picks. The result: Siakam went off for 26 points, eight rebounds and two assists to return 5.1 DFS points per thousand on DraftKings.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, March 29

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Monday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $10,700 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel. The two-time MVP is having another MVP-caliber season with averages of 28.3 points per game, 11.5 rebounds per game and a career-high of 6.4 assists per game. Antetokounmpo is also one of five NBA players averaging at least 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, reminding everyone why he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

The Bucks rested four starters on Saturday vs. the Knicks including Antetokounmpo, but he is not even on the injury report for Monday. They appeared to be saving him for a big matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, a team Giannis dominated in the teams' previous matchup. In a February win over LA, he scored 36 points to go along with 14 rebounds, five assists and a season-high of four blocks. The Greek Freak always elevates his level of play against the elite teams, so you can see why McClure is so high on him as a Monday NBA DFS pick.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Monday includes rostering Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon ($7,000 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel). Brogdon clearly worked on his shooting stroke during the All-Star break as he's converting 53.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 51.7 percent of his 3-point attempts since then. Those are increases over the 44.7 percent (FGAs) and 37.8 percent (3PAs) he shot before the break.

For the season, Brogdon is averaging a career-high of 21.4 points per game and that number hasn't dipped any since Caris LeVert resumed playing eight games ago. The Bucks' point guard had 22 points and six assists on Friday vs. the Mavericks and that came with him playing his third-fewest minutes of the season. Tonight, Brogdon and the Bucks get an appetizing matchup vs. the Washington Wizards who allow the most points per game in the NBA. Lock Brogdon in Monday's NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return.

