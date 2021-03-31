Many experts pegged Luka Doncic as the 2020-21 NBA MVP favorite after his breakout second season in which he led the league in triple-doubles. Doncic, who's averaging 28.5 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game, 9.0 assists per game, is every bit as good this season as he was last, but he's not getting as much attention due to the Mavericks' mediocre record. Still though, Doncic is one of the few guarantees in NBA DFS play and it would be unwise to not consider him for your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday.

The only thing you need to take into account with Doncic is his price tag, as he'll cost you $10,700 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel tonight against the Celtics. While you know what you're getting with Doncic, he'll take up a large part of your salary cap which then creates questions when filling out the rest of your NBA DFS lineup. Choosing the more economical options is the part of NBA DFS strategy that many players struggle with. So, before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Wednesday's NBA DFS slate, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

And on Tuesday, McClure included Hornets forward Gordon Hayward in his core lineup picks. The result: Hayward went off for 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to return 6.8 DFS points per thousand on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, March 31

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Wednesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $10,500 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. After sitting out on Saturday, Antetokounmpo returned to action on Monday vs. the Clippers and scored 32 points, which is his second-highest total this month. Tonight, the Bucks will take on the depleted Lakers and Milwaukee will also be without P.J. Tucker (calf) and Bobby Portis (health and safety protocols), meaning there are more minutes to be had in Milwaukee's frontcourt.

Antetokounmpo's numbers this season are in line with those of the past two seasons, which both culminated in him winning the MVP award. He ranks in the top six in both points (28.4 per game) and rebounds (11.4 per game) while also dishing out a career-high of 6.3 assists per game. He may not be getting as much attention as years prior due to what's going on in Brooklyn, but Antetokounmpo ranks second in the NBA in win shares (7.3) and also second in value over replacement player (VORP, 3.9).

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Wednesday includes rostering Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson at $5,500 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. Clarkson is the clear frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year, but he's putting up starter-worthy numbers in Utah. Despite not starting a single game this season, he ranks second on the team in points (17.2 per game). Clarkson also chips in with 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting the ball better than anyone from the charity stripe as his 94.9 free-throw percentage leads the NBA.

McClure is all over Clarkson because he's in a dream situation tonight. Not only is Utah playing a Memphis team in which Clarkson dropped 28 points on when the teams played on Saturday, but Utah is also without its best scorer in Donovan Mitchell (personal). In the two games Mitchell missed earlier this season, Clarkson averaged 24.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while also playing over 30 minutes in each game. Don't be surprised if Clarkson still comes off the bench tonight with Mitchell out, but he will see plenty of playing time and have lots of scoring opportunities.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, March 31

