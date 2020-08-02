Watch Now: Stories We've Told: Fred VanVleet and his stepdad's role in his journey at Wichita State ( 4:26 )

Sunday's NBA schedule features six matchups in the Orlando bubble, and NBA DFS players will be especially zeroed in on Bucks vs. Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET. Not only does that showdown include several of the biggest names in the NBA DFS player pool like Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, it's also a matchup of the two highest-scoring teams in the league. That means there are multiple players in that game who could be strong pieces for NBA DFS lineups.

Which players in that game should be part of your NBA DFS strategy? And where is the value in other matchups on the schedule? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Sunday's slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the NBA daily Fantasy picks, advice and top stacks from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

And on Friday, McClure was all over Russell Westbrook as one of his top picks. The result: Westbrook absolutely went off for 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists -- returning over 60 points and almost 7x value on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday

For Sunday, McClure is high on Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $11,200 on FanDuel and $11,000 on DraftKings. The Greek Freak comes in near the top of the daily Fantasy basketball pricing for Sunday. But he showed on Friday against a stingy Boston defense that he can still provide plenty of value, regardless of his price.

In that matchup, he needed just 32 minutes to record 36 points, 15 boards and seven assists, a performance that returned a whopping 70 points and 7x value on DraftKings. Now set to take on the Rockets in a game that should have a sky-high score, Antetokounmpo is set to match, or even exceed, those numbers. It should be the fastest-paced game of the day, so confidently pay up for Antetokounmpo and make him a centerpiece of your NBA DFS lineups.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV at $3,500 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. The second-year pro out of Miami has been more of a role player for Gregg Popovich this season, but he showed in the team's Orlando opener on Friday that he can be used in an expanded capacity, as he scored 16 points and dished out four assists against the Kings.

The Spurs will likely be without both Marco Belinelli (ankle) and Bryn Forbes (quad) on Sunday against the Grizzlies, opening the door for more opportunities for Walker. The Grizzlies have struggled to defend opposing guards and rank 21st overall in scoring defense (114.1 ppg), making Walker one of the NBA DFS picks who should be a steal for Sunday's slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.