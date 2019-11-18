NBA DFS: Giannis Antetokounmpo and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Monday, Nov. 18

NBA DFS players are busy prepping for Monday night. Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers travel to Houston to take on James Harden, Russell Westbrook at the red-hot Rockets at 8 p.m. ET. Lillard has been a machine again so far this season, scoring 29.8 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and dishing out 6.8 assists per outing. But Lillard is still looking up at Harden, who leads the league in scoring at 39.5 points per game. Harden is also sixth in the league with 7.8 assists per game. Should you pay up for Harden in your NBA DFS picks for Monday? The Rockets are also riding a seven-game winning streak via Westbrook's play, as he is going for 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Can Westbrook continue dominating and pay off as part of your NBA DFS strategy? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your daily Fantasy basketball picks and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Monday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA DFS slate.

For Monday, we can tell you McClure is high on Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,300 on FanDuel, $11,300 on DraftKings). The Greek Freak is averaging 30.1 points per game. The defending NBA MVP also is pulling down 14.3 rebounds per game, good for second in the league. And his 6.5 assists per outing is in the NBA's top 20. Antetokounmpo has recorded 12 straight double-doubles to start this season, the only player in the NBA to do so. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks get the Bulls on Monday, a team with just two wins at home so far and the worst in the league at defending Antetokounmpo's position.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam ($9,300 on FanDuel, $9,000 on DraftKings). Siakam is shining for the Raptors, scoring 26.2 points and grabbing 8.7 rebounds per game. Although Kawhi Leonard is now with the Clippers and Kyle Lowry (thumb) is sidelined, Siakam is shooting 49.1 percent from the field despite commanding more attention from the opposition. Siakam has returned at least 4.7x in five of his last six games.

