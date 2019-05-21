NBA DFS: Giannis Antetokounmpo and top picks for Bucks vs. Raptors, Game 4 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

With a win in Game 3, the Toronto Raptors kept the Milwaukee Bucks from running away with the Eastern Conference Finals. Now they'll look to even up this 2019 NBA Playoffs series 2-2 on Tuesday night when these sides meet up in Game 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET. For NBA DFS players, it'll be all about studying the lineups and matchups to find the best value picks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard will be popular high-end selections, but making the right call on if they're worth their price, and then finding other value selections, will be the key to cashing in on any single-game NBA DFS tournament or cash game on a site such as FanDuel or DraftKings. Before locking in any Bucks vs. Raptors NBA DFS picks of your own for Game 4, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his top picks, optimal NBA DFS lineups and advice can help you make the right selections for single-game contests on Tuesday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA regular season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. On May 10, his lineups for Warriors vs. Rockets finished second in an NBA GPP that paid $100K to first. Anybody following his picks is up huge. Now he's turned his attention to Tuesday's single-game slate. You can only see his full lineup at SportsLine.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Game 4 of Bucks vs. Raptors includes rostering Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak had one of his worst shooting performances of the season in the double-overtime loss on Sunday, but he still found a way to provide value for NBA DFS players with a massive night on the glass.

He pulled down 23 rebounds. Add in seven assists and four blocked shots, and he was still able to record around 60 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, even though he scored just 12 points in the game. He's almost guaranteed to have a better shooting night on Tuesday, so you confidently lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for him to stuff the stat sheet yet again.

Another one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Raptors forward Norman Powell, who has been a big part of Toronto's offense over the past two games. He comes at a fraction of the cost of some of the biggest names available on Tuesday, yet he's scored 33 total points over the past two games. He's been particularly red-hot beyond the arc, nailing 7 of 13 3-point attempts in this series.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream individual matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Game 4 of Raptors vs. Bucks? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.