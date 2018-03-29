NBA DFS: Giannis Antetokounmpo and top picks for March 29 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Thursday, March 29, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure locked in Hawks guard Isaiah Taylor at just $3,600 on FanDuel. The result: Taylor scored 20 points and dished out eight assists -- returning a season-best 35.4 points on FanDuel. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.



For Thursday's NBA slate, McClure is all over Bucks forward John Henson as a value play at $5,100 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings.



Henson has turned in above-average numbers in several categories recently, averaging 8.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in his last five games. His price, however, has remained around $5,000 even though he has regularly been pushing for 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel per night recently.



He has big potential on Thursday against a short-handed Warriors team. Lock him in as one of the top value plays and watch the points roll in.



If you roster Henson, you'll have plenty of cap room to stack him with star teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is $11,200 on FanDuel, $10,600 on DraftKings.



The Greek Freak has monster upside on Thursday in what should be an up-and-down matchup against the Warriors. Oddsmakers have set the over-under for total points at 215.5 points, easily the highest of the slate.



Antetokounmpo has hit 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel multiple times in the past month, so don't be afraid to pay a premium for him on Thursday because he's a proven stud who can pay off virtually any price.



McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing massive numbers recently and has a fast-paced matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he isn't even the most expensive player on the slate.



This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing



