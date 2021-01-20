Wednesday's NBA DFS slate features 10 games, which means 20 teams will stock the NBA DFS player pool with one of the strongest collections of talent in recent days. Among the stellar potential NBA DFS picks to consider is Kevin Durant, who could be a stellar NBA DFS stack with James Harden when the Brooklyn Nets take on Andre Drummond and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET. Another player worth considering is Joel Embiid, who leads the Philadelphia 76ers into action against a Boston Celtics team that will be without Jayson Tatum (COVID-19) at 7 p.m. ET.

Are you smart to go with Durant, Harden, Drummond or Embiid as part of your NBA DFS strategy on Wednesday? What other stars should you splurge for as you create your NBA DFS lineups, and what value players are available to help offset the costs of the bigger names?

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, Jan. 20

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Wednesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard at $10,400 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel. Lillard is fourth in the NBA in scoring 28.1 points per game, 10th with 6.7 assists per game and also pulls down 4.7 rebounds per outing. Lillard went off for 36 points on Saturday against the Hawks and 35 points on Monday against the Spurs.

Lillard finished with over 57 points Saturday and over 50 points Monday on DraftKings. And with CJ McCollum (foot) and Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) both out for extended periods of time, Lillard will be relied on to provide the bulk of the offense for Portland. Lillard averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists against the Memphis Grizzlies last season, and is in line for a similar NBA DFS output on Wednesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Grizzlies guard Ja Morant at $7,300 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel. Morant is averaging 22.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in five appearances this season. Morant dropped a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds on Monday in his second game back from a severe ankle sprain.

The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year added three rebounds, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in a comeback win over Phoenix on Monday. That effort was worth over 41 points on DraftKings, and once again showed why Morant is such a dominant daily Fantasy basketball force. Morant and the Grizzlies get the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, a team that ranks 26th in scoring defense.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, Jan. 20

