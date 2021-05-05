The Philadelphia 76ers' current five-game winning streak has propelled them to the top of the NBA Eastern Conference standings. They are poised to extend it to six with a matchup against the league-worst Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The catalyst for the Sixers success has been MVP candidate Joel Embiid, who is having the best season of his career, ranking third in the league with 29.0 points per game and second with a 30.3 player efficiency rating. Embiid is always someone to pencil into your NBA DFS lineups, but especially on Wednesday against the lowly Rockets. The Cameroonian big man is listed at $10,200 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel, making him one of the most expensive NBA DFS picks.

And on Tuesday, McClure included Hornets guard LaMelo Ball as one of his top picks. The result: Ball went off for 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, returning over 45 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 5

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Grizzlies guard Ja Morant at $8,300 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. The reigning Rookie of the Year has improved his scoring in his sophomore year and leads the Grizzlies with 19.1 points and 7.3 assists per game. Memphis is fighting for one of the last play-in spots in the West so it will rely on its best players like Morant heavily on Wednesday.

Morant gets a great matchup tonight vs. a Timberwolves defense that ranks 28th in the NBA in points allowed. In Minnesota's last game against the Pelicans, Lonzo Ball had the best game of his career with 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Morant should have a similar opportunity to go off tonight, making him one of the best NBA DFS picks.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings guard Delon Wright at $5,600 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel. Wright got his first start with the Kings on Tuesday and responded by filling up the box score with 13 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and four blocks. It was the most impressive game of the season for Wright since being acquired by Sacramento at the trade deadline.

Wright played 37 minutes in that game and should see similar playing time with the Kings' backcourt being decimated by injuries. De'Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols) is not expected to play while Tyrese Haliburton (knee) is out for the season. The Kings want to see if Wright factors into their long-term plans so he will continue to be showcased like he was on Tuesday. He and the Kings will face a Pacers defense that ranks 25th in point allowed and will be without the NBA's leading shot-blocker in Myles Turner (toe).

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 5

