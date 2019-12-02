NBA DFS: Jabari Parker and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Monday, Dec. 2

Perhaps two of the top NBA DFS picks that fly under the radar every night, Chicago's Zach LaVine and Sacramento's Buddy Hield, face off on Monday when the Bulls visit the Kings at 10 p.m. ET. LaVine poured in 64 total points against Golden State and Portland, while Hield scored 10 points in overtime against the Nuggets. LaVine won a shootout against Hield in the two head-to-heads last season, outscoring his rival 37-30. Should LaVine or Heild be part of your NBA DFS strategy on Monday? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your daily Fantasy basketball picks and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Monday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA DFS slate.

For Monday, we can tell you McClure is high on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at $12,200 on FanDuel and $12,000 on DraftKings. The Greek Freak is assembling another monster season thus far in 2019, going for 30.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. The scoring average is second in the NBA behind James Harden, and the rebound average is fourth.

Even with back soreness limiting Antetokounmpo to a season-low 20 minutes Saturday, he still racked up 26 points and nine rebounds in a blowout win over the Hornets. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks get the woeful Knicks at home on Monday, a team that is just 4-16 this season and ranks 26th out of 30 in defending forwards like the reigning NBA MVP. Figure Antetokounmpo to rack up another complete effort for your NBA DFS team.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Monday also includes rostering Hawks power forward Jabari Parker ($7,000 on FanDuel, $6,900 on DraftKings). Parker is thriving in his first season as a Hawk, averaging 16.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. The seven-year veteran is also shooting 50.9 percent from the floor, his second straight season over 50 percent. Parker dropped a season-high 33 points on the Bucks last Wednesday and went for 22 against the Timberwolves last Monday. Parker and Atlanta get the woeful Warriors on Monday, a team with the NBA-worst 4-17 record that is just 2-10 on the road and 29th out of 30 teams in point differential (minus-8.8).

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

