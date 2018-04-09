NBA DFS: Jabari Parker and top picks for April 9 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Monday, April 9, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on several tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Sunday, McClure rostered Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell as a strong play at $8,000 on FanDuel. The result: Mitchell exploded for 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists -- returning 52.8 points on FanDuel. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.



For Monday's slate, McClure is all over Raptors guard Delon Wright, who is $4,400 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.



With the Raptors resting veterans before the playoffs, Wright is a tremendous pick at this price point. Filling in for DeMar DeRozan on Sunday, Wright went for over 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and with several stars expected to be held out on Monday, you can expect similar production against Detroit.



If you roster Wright, you'll have plenty of salary cap room for a big-time scorer like Bucks small forward Jabari Parker, who is $6,400 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings.



The Bucks will be cautious with Giannis Antetokounmpo's minutes on Monday since he's coming off an ankle injury, leaving more opportunities for Parker.



And it could be a blowout against Orlando, one of the league's worst defenses, giving Parker plenty of upside after he's averaged 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in his last five games. At under $6,500 on both DraftKings and FanDuel, Parker needs to be in your NBA DFS lineups.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of producing insane numbers who gets a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.