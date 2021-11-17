After a limited NBA DFS player pool on Tuesday with only three games on the schedule, daily Fantasy basketball players get an 11-game slate on Wednesday. Many of the league's top stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young and Jayson Tatum will be in action. But while you may have to break the bank to roster those players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, there are some under-the-radar options that could be a boon for your NBA DFS lineups. Someone like the Cavaliers' Cedi Osman comes to mind as not only did he go off for 26 points in his last game, but he should see lots of playing time tonight with Cleveland missing all three of its frontcourt starters.

But what other players are in similar situations as Osman on Wednesday? The NBA injury report is loaded with top stars, so many unsung players will get their moments to shine. So who should be a part of your tonight's NBA DFS strategy? Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Clippers forward Paul George as one of his top NBA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: George went off for 34 points, nine rebounds and four assists to return 53.25 points on DraftKings and 50.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, November 17

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson at $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. Brunson has scored 17 points in back-to-back games and is riding a seven-game streak of scoring in double-figures.

The former Villanova star should also be the biggest benefactor from Luka Doncic (knee, ankle) being out Wednesday. While Doncic is Dallas' primary ballhandler, Brunson is the secondary one so he'll assume Doncic's role as the Mavericks' top playmaker. He's already having a career year as his averages in points (15.1), rebounds (4.4) and assists (4.7) are all career-highs. With the increased role he'll have tonight, Brunson should easily push his double-digit points streak to eight games.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker ($4,800 on DraftKings, $5,200 on FanDuel), who has averaged 22.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in two games since returning from injury. In Monday's game vs. Chicago, the third-year player set a career high with 28 points to go along with six boards.

LeBron James is still out for LA so there is a need for aggressiveness from players like Horton-Tucker. Not only did he lead the Lakers in points on Monday, but he also topped them in minutes and FGAs, so coach Frank Vogel clearly has confidence in him. THT, as he's known, should continue to start for the Lakers and he's a career 15.7 points per game scorer when he starts compared to averaging 8.4 points off the bench.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 17

