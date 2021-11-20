The 2021-22 NBA season is already a month old, and with the NBA implementing rule changes intended to stop players from using what it deems as "non-basketball" moves to generate fouls, scoring is down across the league. That's been an adjustment for NBA daily Fantasy players who are already struggling to hone their NBA DFS strategies during the early portion of the season. Damian Lillard has struggled immensely and has been vocal about how the way games are being officiated has hampered his productivity.

Lillard is going to the foul line less than half as much as he did last season, his shooting percentage is down from 45.1 to 38.4 and he's averaging 20.4 points per game after scoring 28.8 last season. So should you be banking on Lillard's struggles to continue and look elsewhere in the NBA DFS player pool, or is he due for a breakout that warrants consideration for your NBA DFS lineups? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Friday, McClure listed Nets guard Patty Mills as one of his top NBA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Mills had 22 points, three assists, two rebound, a steal and a block to return over 9x on DraftKings and nearly 9x on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, November 20

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Celtics guard Marcus Smart at $5,100 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel. Since entering the league, Smart has been a high-energy defender and playmaker and a streaky shooter who can go on offensive tears. When combined with his defensive contributions, it can make Smart an incredibly valuable NBA daily Fantasy option, but timing up those runs is critical.

On Friday, Smart had a season-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists. He also recorded a steal for a 15th consecutive game and is now averaging a career-high 2.4 steals per game. Expect him to be typically pesky against the Thunder on Saturday and if he can stay hot at the other end, he's an extremely high-upside play.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Magic guard Jalen Suggs at $3,800 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel. The former Gonzaga star was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Like most rookies in this class, it's been a struggle at times as he adjusts to the speed and athleticism of the association.

However, Suggs is coming off his second 20-point game of the season on Friday night and he's seemingly found his stroke from the outside, going 7 for 13 from the 3-point line in his last two games. With Jrue Holiday focused on Cole Anthony most of the night, Suggs could see a lot of Grayson Allen on Saturday and Allen has a 113.5 defensive rating this season.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, November 20

