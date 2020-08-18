Watch Now: GEICO 15 Second Statement ( 1:15 )

Some of the league's top scorers will face tough defensive challenges as the 2020 NBA Playoffs roll on Tuesday with four games on the schedule. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Magic, the league's fifth-best scoring defense. James Harden, meanwhile, will take on the Thunder, another one of the league's top-10 defenses. And Damian Lillard will be put to the test against the Lakers, who rank fourth in scoring defense.

Which stars can you trust in your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday's slate on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel or DraftKings? And which value picks need to be part of your NBA DFS strategy? Before finalizing any NBA DFS picks, be sure to see what Mike McClue has to say. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and his NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player pool can help you make all the right selections on Tuesday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Friday, On Monday, McClure was all over Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top picks. The result: Jokic scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds -- returning over 50 points and 6x value on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

For Tuesday's NBA Playoff slate, McClure is high on Rockets guard James Harden at $11,700 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Despite the tough matchup on paper, McClure loves Harden's upside against the Thunder because Russell Westbrook (quad) has been ruled out. That'll leave the ball in Harden's hands even more, and the NBA's leading scorer (34.3 ppg) is in position to post massive numbers.

He's surpassed 80 points on DraftKings twice in Orlando, with one of those times coming last week against Indiana when Westbrook was not in the lineup. He returned almost 8x value in that matchup on DraftKings as well. Despite the fact he's one of the more expensive options in the NBA DFS player pool for Tuesday, Harden is still a great choice for NBA DFS lineups.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is $6,800 on both sites. Indiana is dealing with some notable injuries as well. Domantas Sabonis (foot) remains out, while T.J. Warren has been battling a foot issue as well, but is expected to play against the Heat on Tuesday.

Still, Brogdon will be asked to carry more of the offensive load in this matchup. That puts him in a great position to top his season-long scoring average (16.5 ppg), and he's already one of the better distributors in the league, ranking 11th with 7.1 assists per game. He's accounted for more than 40 points on DraftKings in three of his last six games, and you can look for that type of production on Tuesday again.

