Basketball continues from the NBA bubble in Orlando on Sunday, and there's plenty on the line in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Superstar rookies Zion Williamson and Ja Morant will be in action as the Grizzlies take on the Raptors, while the Pelicans face the Spurs. Morant is averaging 18.8 points, 8.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds since the restart and been a popular option for NBA DFS lineups.

Meanwhile, Williamson has seen limited minutes after leaving the bubble for personal reasons just before the season restarted, but he's scored 47 points in just 47 minutes over his last two games. Can you trust Williamson to deliver with a hefty price tag on Sunday or should you look elsewhere in the NBA DFS player pool? Before making any Sunday NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, stacks and optimal strategy from SportsLine DFS guru Mike McClure.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Friday, McClure was all over Caris LeVert as one of his top picks. The result: LeVert went off for 22 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals, returning well over 40 points and 6x value on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday

For Sunday, McClure is high on Rockets guard James Harden at $11,300 on FanDuel and $10,800 on DraftKings. Harden, the league's leading scorer (34.3 ppg) is a regular centerpiece for NBA DFS lineups because of his ability to go off for tournament-winning numbers in any given game. Daily Fantasy basketball players have seen multiple examples of that in the NBA bubble already, as he scored 49 points in his Orlando opener and then scored 39, adding 12 assists and eight rebounds, in a win over the Lakers on Thursday.

He'll be asked to carry even more of the load with Russell Westbrook (quad) and Eric Gordon (ankle) both ruled out against the Kings on Sunday. Add in the fact that Sacramento ranks in the bottom 10 in the NBA in Fantasy points allowed to point guards and Harden is one of the must-roster NBA DFS picks for Sunday.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard at $10,000 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. Lillard had a 45-point, 12-assist performance that returned well over 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings earlier this week. McClure is high on his upside on Sunday against the Sixers, who will be without defensive stopper Ben Simmons (knee).

Lillard scored 33 points and dished out nine assists in his only other meeting with Philadelphia this year, so you can confidently put him in your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.